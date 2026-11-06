Renewed refinery attacks deplete Russian diesel supply as US deal in focus

LONDON: Ukraine's renewed attacks on Russian oil refineries add to Moscow's difficulty in addressing domestic fuel shortages while it ships diesel to international markets under an export deal with US President Donald Trump.

The Ryazan oil refinery, one of Russia's largest, appeared to have come under attack as part of a large drone strike overnight on industrial sites in the city, southeast of Moscow, according to a Reuters video analysis.

If confirmed, it would be the second refinery to be hit this week following an attack on the Yaroslavl plant, northeast of Moscow, overnight on Monday (Nov 2), marking the breakdown of a pause in strikes.

Ukraine's strikes on oil refineries this year forced large amounts of processing capacity in western Russia offline, causing fuel shortages that meant Moscow had to enforce fuel export bans from April onwards.

A ban on diesel exports has been lifted in part and the US struck the deal in October with the Kremlin to resume diesel exports to international markets when Trump was seeking to calm diesel prices ahead of the midterm elections on Nov 3, which Trump's Republican Party lost.

The city of Ryazan had restored power supply earlier on Thursday as fires at the unnamed industrial sites were either contained or put out, the local governor said on social media.