Russian overnight attack on Ukraine kills one, damages energy facilities, Ukraine says

KYIV: At least one person was killed and 10 injured, including three children, in overnight drone attacks by Russia on Ukraine, officials said on Wednesday (Apr 2).

Various attacks also damaged energy facilities in two regions, according to the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The attacks came as both sides accused each other of not abiding by a United States-proposed moratorium on strikes on each other's energy facilities.

"This systematic and constant nature of Russian strikes clearly indicates that Moscow despises the diplomatic efforts of partners," Zelenskyy said.

"What's needed is new and tangible pressure on Russia to put this war on a path toward ending."

A drone hit a substation in the northeastern Sumy region and artillery fire damaged a power line in the central Dnipropetrovsk region, cutting electricity to nearly 4,000 consumers, he said on X.

A 45-year-old civilian was killed and two people were injured in a strike on a settlement near the frontline in Zaporizhzhia region, the governor of the southeastern region said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.