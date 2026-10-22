Kremlin sees little 'substance' in Ukraine peace ideas

"IDEAS" TOWARDS A PEACE DEAL

Ushakov said a "first ever" China-US-Russia meeting was "being prepared" in China, without saying what the leaders would discuss.



Kyiv and its European allies have voiced fears that the White House could strike a deal over their heads.



"I always said that we are open to negotiate in any format, any topics. But don't speak about us without us, please," Zelenskyy told US media Fox News on Wednesday.



Witkoff held his ninth meeting with Putin as Russia continued to pound Ukrainian cities ahead of winter and amid a bitter feud between Trump and Zelenskyy.



"We've brought some papers. It's really some ideas, some sort of peace deal between Russia and Ukraine, and you'll read that at your leisure," Witkoff told Putin in Saint Petersburg's Konstantinovsky Palace ahead of the talks.



The US envoy said he wanted trilateral talks to resume, something the Kremlin later said it agreed to.



Ushakov said the talks would re-open in mid-November and that the Kremlin wanted them to focus on post-war security.



As Witkoff arrived in Saint Petersburg, Kyiv said Russian strikes killed at least four people -- including two in the capital and an elderly couple in the eastern Kharkiv region.



Russian occupation authorities in the Lugansk region, meanwhile, said a Ukrainian drone strike on a phone company had killed two people.