Russia accuses Ukraine of 'postponing' POW swap

MOSCOW: Russia on Saturday (Jun 7) accused Ukraine of postponing a large-scale prisoner swap and the repatriation of the bodies of dead soldiers they had agreed on during peace talks in Istanbul.

"The Ukrainian side has unexpectedly postponed for an indefinite period, both the acceptance of the bodies and the exchange of prisoners of war," Russia's top negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said on social media.

Delegations from Moscow and Kyiv agreed on Monday to swap all wounded soldiers and those under the age of 25 who were still held as prisoners of war (POWs).

It was the only concrete outcome from the talks, at which Russia has repeatedly rejected Ukrainian calls for an immediate ceasefire.

Medinsky said Russia had brought the bodies of 1,212 killed Ukrainian soldiers to the "exchange area" - the first of 6,000 to be handed over.

Moscow had also handed over a list to Kyiv with the names of 640 POWs to be swapped in the first stage.

More than 1,000 prisoners from each side are set to be released in the largest exchange of the three-year conflict.

"We urge Kyiv to strictly adhere to the timetable and all agreements reached, and begin the exchange immediately," Medinsky said.

Kyiv did not immediately respond to the accusation.

After the Istanbul talks, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the exchange would take place this weekend, while Russia said it was ready for Saturday, Sunday or Monday.

