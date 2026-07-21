Russian attack on corn ship off Ukraine's Odesa kills 10

ODESA: A Russian missile strike on a ship carrying corn near Ukraine's southern port of Odesa killed 10 people, Ukrainian officials said on Monday (Jul 20), in the deadliest attack in a weeks-long flare-up of violence in the Black Sea.

Russia hit the Golden Leo - a Guinea-Bissau-flagged ship manned by a crew from India and Syria - with three cruise missiles, causing a fire on Sunday, Ukraine's navy wrote on the Telegram messaging app.

A Reuters witness in Odesa saw smoke billowing from a vessel off the coast on Sunday, which Reuters was able to confirm was the Golden Leo.

A separate Russian attack on Odesa, Ukraine's largest seaport, killed three people and wounded three others on Monday, Serhiy Lysak, head of the city's military administration, said. He said infrastructure facilities came under attack but gave no further details.