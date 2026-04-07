Ukraine hits major oil terminal in southern Russia: Moscow

The Ukrainian army said it had struck the Sheskharis oil terminal, a key Russian oil hub in the port of Novorossiysk - near where the CPC is located - but did not mention the CPC itself.



"Direct hits on the target and a large-scale fire on the territory of the terminal were recorded," it said on Telegram.



Ukraine has targeted the CPC multiple times throughout the four-year war, including a naval drone strike last November that led to a temporary halt in the terminal's operations.



Among the CPC's shareholders are US oil majors Chevron and ExxonMobil.



The United States told Ukraine to stop targeting American interests at the port following those attacks last year, according to US media reports.



The attacks have also drawn frustration from Kazakhstan, which transports the bulk of its oil exports through the CPC.



The Ukrainian military says the strikes help drain the energy revenues Moscow uses to fund the war and are a justified response to Russia's missile and drone attacks.



Ukraine recently conveyed a proposal for a ceasefire on striking energy targets to Russia via the United States, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in his evening address on Monday.



"If Russia is ready to stop striking our energy sector, we will be ready to respond in kind," he said.