Trump says Ukraine, Russia agree not to hit energy targets

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Monday (Sep 14) that Ukraine and Russia had agreed not to target each other's energy facilities, a day after he chastised Kyiv for hitting Russian oil refineries.



"Ukraine has agreed not to hit Russian Energy targets. Russia has agreed to do, likewise!" Trump said on his Truth Social network.



"The World's Diesel price rise is mostly caused by the Russia/Ukraine War, not Iran."



The Ukrainian presidency declined to comment and there was no immediate reaction from Moscow.



Trump's claim comes as oil prices continue to soar in the seventh month of the Iran war, raising American fuel costs and inflation just weeks before crunch US midterm elections.



The US leader has insisted that the Iran war will finish immediately after the midterms and gas prices will drop - but has in the meantime apparently found a new target to blame for the cost at the pump.



Trump had lashed out at Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a trip to Ireland on Sunday, saying he had to do "one thing" and "stop knocking out diesel fuel" refineries in Russia due to growing shortages.



"Let him go after targets, but not diesel fuel, because he's causing a shortage of diesel," Trump said, again insisting the Russia-Ukraine war - not the US-Israel conflict with Iran - was to blame.