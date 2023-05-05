Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday

Russia, Ukraine, Turkey and UN to discuss grain deal on Friday

A load of corn is poured into a truck, at a grain storage facility in the village of Bilohiria, Khmelnytskyi region, Ukraine, on Apr 19, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Gleb Garanich)

05 May 2023 05:01AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

ISTANBUL: Technical personnel from Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, and the United Nations will meet on Friday (May 5) to discuss a deal that allows the exports of Ukrainian grains on the Black Sea, Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar said.

The evacuation of Turkish-flagged ships and grain shipments from Black Sea ports as part of the deal will be discussed, Akar said.

Ankara is working to extend the deal that will expire on May 18. Friday's meeting would be technical and it would be followed up by a deputy ministers' meeting next week, a Turkish defence ministry statement cited Akar as saying.

"We continue our efforts to ensure that the grain initiative continues in a fast, safe, and planned manner. We got the impression from discussions that these efforts will produce positive results," Akar said.

The United Nations and Turkey brokered what was described as a package deal in July last year - the safe resumption of Ukraine's Black Sea grain exports and a UN commitment to help Russian shipments of grain and fertiliser.

Russia has a list of demands it wants met for continuation of the Black Sea pact, which the UN said helps tackle a global food crisis aggravated by Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.