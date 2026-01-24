Ukraine-Russia-US talks open in Abu Dhabi as Moscow demands Donbas region

"DEPENDS ON AMERICANS"

Putin has repeatedly said Moscow intends to get full control of eastern Ukraine by force if talks fail.



After the Russia-US talks in the Kremlin, Putin aide Yuri Ushakov insisted Moscow was "genuinely interested in resolving" the war diplomatically.



But he added: "Until that happens, Russia will continue to achieve its objectives ... on the battlefield."



A source familiar with the planned talks told AFP the role of the United States would be crucial to how they play out.



"A lot will depend on the position of the Americans," they said.



Trump has in the past pressured Ukraine to agree to terms that Kyiv sees as capitulation.



Trump repeated on Wednesday his belief that Putin and Zelenskyy were close to a deal.



"I believe they're at a point now where they can come together and get a deal done. And if they don't, they're stupid - that goes for both of them," he said.