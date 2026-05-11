Ukraine, Russia trade accusations of violating US-backed ceasefire

A US-mediated ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine appeared under serious strain on its second day on Sunday (May 10), with both sides accusing the other of violating the deal through weekend attacks.

The three-day pause, announced on Friday by President Donald Trump, is part of a broader US-led push for peace that has so far failed to end the more than four-year-old war despite months of shuttle diplomacy.

Three people were killed in Russian drone strikes on areas near the front line, and more than 200 battlefield clashes had taken place since early Saturday, Ukrainian officials reported on Sunday.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russia had refrained from large-scale aerial and missile attacks but continued assaults along parts of the front where its forces are advancing.

"In other words, the Russian army is not observing any silence on the front and is not even particularly trying to," he said in his evening address, adding that Ukrainian troops were responding and defending their positions.

On Sunday, Russia's Defence Ministry accused Ukraine of flouting the pause, saying it had downed 57 Ukrainian drones over the past day and "responded in kind" on the battlefield.

Zelenskyy said he expected the US to guarantee a swap of 1,000 prisoners of war from each side that had been part of the deal.

Earlier this week, Russia and Ukraine had each announced separate ceasefires - starting on Friday and Wednesday respectively - but quickly accused one another of breaking them.