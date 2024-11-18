Kremlin says Biden 'fuelling' tensions with Kyiv missile decision

KYIV: The Kremlin accused United States President Joe Biden on Monday (Nov 18) of escalating the war in Ukraine by allowing Kyiv to use long-range missiles supplied by Washington to strike targets inside Russia.

The comments from Moscow came as Ukraine said a fresh Russian strike on the Black Sea port city of Odesa had killed at least eight people and wounded 18, following a massive weekend attack on the country's creaking energy infrastructure.

Ukraine has long sought authorisation from Washington to use the powerful Army Tactical Missile System, known by its initials as ATACMS, to hit military installations - and in particular airfields - inside Russia.

Ukraine says it is mainly seeking to use the weapons to prevent Russian aerial bombardments that have levelled entire districts and towns near the front line and decimated energy facilities across the country.

A US official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed to AFP on Sunday the major US policy shift, specifying that the decision had come in response to Russia's deployment of thousands of North Korean troops to aid its war effort.

"It's obvious that the outgoing administration in Washington intends to take steps in order to continue fuelling the fire and provoke a further escalation of tensions," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow.

"If such a decision was really formulated and announced to the Kyiv regime, then of course it's a qualitatively new spiral of tensions and a qualitatively new situation from the point of view of the US' engagement in the conflict," Peskov added.