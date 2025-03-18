Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia says 6 wounded in Ukraine drone strikes
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Russia says 6 wounded in Ukraine drone strikes

Russia says 6 wounded in Ukraine drone strikes

Specialists work on the facade of a damaged apartment building following a previous Ukrainian drone attack in Moscow on Mar 11, 2025. (File photo: AFP/Tatyana Makeyeva)

18 Mar 2025 04:30PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russia's defence ministry on Tuesday (Mar 18) said that 46 Ukrainian drones had been neutralised in overnight attacks on several regions that injured six people, according to local authorities.

The attacks came before Russian President Vladimir Putin and United States President Donald Trump were due to hold talks on a potential ceasefire to the fighting in Ukraine, where Russian forces occupy swathes of its neighbour's territory.

The 46 drones were "destroyed or intercepted" over the regions of Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk near the Ukraine border, as well as Orlov, the ministry said.

In the city of Belgorod, a man was seriously wounded by falling drone debris, the region's governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

Five people were wounded in Kursk when drones struck near a truck transporting bread, interim governor Alexander Khinstein posted on Telegram.
 

Related:

Source: AFP/dc

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine war drone Ukraine Russia
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement