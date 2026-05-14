Daytime Russian barrage of 800 drones kills six in Ukraine

Earlier on Wednesday he urged Trump to discuss ending Russia's invasion of Ukraine during meetings with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.



"We are in constant contact with our American partners," Zelenskyy told a summit in Romania.



"We are thankful, and we are expecting that the issue of ending of the Russian war against Ukraine will be raised now as well, while the president of the United States is in China," he added.



In the western Ukrainian region of Rivne, authorities said three people had been killed and four wounded in drone attacks that also damaged civilian infrastructure and a residential building.



One person was killed in the Zaporizhzhia region and two others in the southern Kherson region.



At least eight people were wounded in the southern Black Sea region of Odesa and the central regions of Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy.



Kyiv's military intelligence warned earlier that Russian forces had launched a "prolonged air strike against critical facilities in Ukraine."



In Russia, officials said Ukrainian attacks killed two people in the border Bryansk region.



Local authorities said one man was killed by a drone in the border village of Stara Pogoshch.



Another man was killed in an attack that hit the territory of a post office in the town of Sevsk, he said.