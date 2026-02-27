US, Ukraine conclude talks in Geneva as Russia says 'no deadlines' to end war

Kyiv says the only way of breaking the deadlock is a leaders' meeting between Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and that it aims to lay the ground for such a summit during talks on Thursday.



"Today in Geneva we continue our work within the framework of the negotiation process. A bilateral meeting with the American delegation has begun - with Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner," Ukrainian negotiator Umerov said earlier.



Ukraine aims to "synchronise positions" with the US ahead of fresh trilateral talks in March, he added.



Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev was present at the talks venue in Geneva on Thursday, though there was no indication he met with the Ukrainian side, according to Russian state media.



Dmitriev declined to comment when he was met by the press after leaving the negotiations, according to a video circulated in pro-Kremlin outlets.