With Russia-Ukraine war likely to drag on, both sides face growing risk of aid being drained

UKRAINE SITUATION IS "EXTREMELY DIRE"

Many people left in Ukraine need some type of relief assistance, he told CNA’s Asia Now. “So, the situation is extremely dire.”

His organisation engages with various parties involved in the conflict to ensure that the “fundamental principles of humanity are respected by all”, which includes protecting the civilians.

“So we have worked with both, of course, the Ukrainian authorities and the Russian authorities. We are in dialogue with the authorities to progress on this very important front to prevent further suffering,” said Dr Carbonnier, adding it has invested heavily in addressing basic needs such as heating during the harsh winter.

Elsewhere, countries such as Afghanistan and Syria are also facing crises that require immediate assistance.

“I think Syria illustrates this well. You have had 12 years of armed conflict, then the COVID-19 pandemic, then a cholera outbreak and now an earthquake,” said Dr Carbonnier on the sidelines of the World Government Summit in Dubai.

The summit brings together thought leaders, global experts and decision-makers from around the world to share and develop policies that are essential in shaping future governments.

“If you're taking the worldwide situation, I think the big challenge is that we see needs for assistance increasing,” said Dr Carbonnier. “With the needs increasing, there is an increasing gap between the needs and the resources available.”

While leaders have expressed concern for the plight of those affected by crises, including the recent Turkey-Syria earthquake, he said this “must translate into effective support”.

“We still have a large, untapped potential of better partnering between humanitarian and development actors, with the private sector and governments, to find out more synergetic ways of scaling up solutions,” he added.

In Ukraine, Russia appears to be preparing for a long war. It launched a major renewed offensive this week, days before the first anniversary of its invasion.