Putin says Russia will keep testing new missile in combat

MOSCOW: President Vladimir Putin said on Friday (Nov 22) that Russia would keep testing its new Oreshnik hypersonic missile in combat and had a stock ready for use.

Putin was speaking a day after Russia fired the new intermediate-range weapon into Ukraine for the first time, a step he said was prompted by Ukraine's use of US ballistic missiles and British cruise missiles to hit Russia.

The Kremlin leader described the missile's first use as a successful test, and said more would follow.