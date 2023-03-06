At this Ukrainian school, students not only bring their books, they also carry emergency bags

KYIV: At one elementary school in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, students not only bring their books but also their emergency “go-bags”.

Roughly two-thirds of children at the school attend lessons in classes, while the rest learn remotely.

“Now, they not only bring their school bags to school but also an emergency suitcase,” said Ms Iryna Mudrytska, the deputy director of education at School Number 327.

“Without noise, without pushing, and attentively listening to the teacher, they head to the shelter,” she added, referring to instances when air raid sirens sounded.

Some of the students at the school have left Ukraine, after Russia’s full-scale invasion in February last year.