Russia uses sport to 'whitewash' its aggression, says Ukraine minister
Ukraine's Sports Minister responds to criticism of the International Olympic Committee's decision to ban Russian athletes from competing in the Winter Olympics 2026.
PARIS: Sports federations who claim sport is separate from politics should not include armed conflicts in that definition because "war is a crime, not politics", Ukraine's Sports Minister Matviy Bidnyi told AFP ahead of the Winter Olympics.
It is approaching four years since Vladimir Putin launched Russia's invasion of Ukraine - just after the 2022 Beijing Winter Games.
The military action led to a widespread ban on Russian athletes.
However, Russians were permitted to compete at the 2024 Paris Olympics as neutral athletes and a small delegation will be present in the same guise at the Milan-Cortina Games that open on Friday.
Bidnyi, who said Ukraine will be represented by a 46-strong team, said under no circumstances should any athlete from Russia or their allies Belarus be competing.
"I always repeat that war is a crime, not politics," he told AFP in an email interview.
"When someone tries to kill you, freeze you, and leave you in winter without heating, water, and electricity, that is genocide.
"And that is exactly what Russia is doing."
Russian bombardment of Ukraine's energy grid has left thousands without heating in Kyiv during an exceptionally cold winter.
Bidnyi claimed Russia used sport to distract attention.
"Russia uses sport to 'whitewash' its aggression," said Bidnyi. "To wash the blood of Ukrainians off its hands through sport.
"This directly contradicts the values of international sport.
"Therefore, Ukraine always condemns the hypocritical attempts to give killers the opportunity to put on the white coat of 'neutrality' and glorify the war."
Russians are increasingly finding world sport a more welcoming environment.
The International Paralympic Committee voted last September to fully reinstate Russia and Belarus, although it is unlikely any of their athletes will have qualified for Milan-Cortina.
The sport of judo also welcomed them back and fencing relaxed its neutrality rules which has paved the way for those in the military to compete.
Some federations have stuck resolutely to the blanket ban like World Athletics, as well as some winter sports bodies, including biathlon (IBU), curling (WCF) and ice hockey (IIHF).
Bidnyi praised those federations for their resolute stance, especially the ice hockey body, which he said had lost around a third of its funding as a result of refusing to cooperation with the Russians.
"At the start of the invasion, the sports world truly showed unity," he said.
"Some federations still maintain a principled position and keep Russian athletes suspended."
"FOREVER WITH US"
Bidnyi, though, is scathing about the federations that have gone soft on Russia.
"They compromise their conscience and give Russia a stage for propaganda," he said.
"We believe this is wrong, because Russia uses sport precisely for propaganda.
"Therefore, we ask for one thing: unified standards and zero tolerance for attempts by Russians to justify the war through sport."
Bidnyi said excluding Russia would send a powerful message to President Vladimir Putin.
"Does this influence Putin? Of course, it will not stop a missile or a drone tomorrow," he said. "But it does protect sport from politicisation and reduces the influence of dictators. And I believe this matters for the entire free world."
While Bidnyi says he and the country are proud of the athletes who have qualified for the Winter Games, his thoughts are never far from those whose lives were cut short before they could fulfil their dreams.
"According to the latest data, Russia has killed more than 650 athletes and coaches," said the 46-year-old.
"It has also killed more than 150 youth leaders. Their names are forever with us.
"The situation with sports infrastructure is also telling. While Russia is trying to return to international sporting arenas, it has damaged 814 sports facilities, including 24 Olympic, Paralympic and Deaflympic training bases.
"I think these facts speak for themselves."
Source: AFP/fs
