Russia uses sport to 'whitewash' its aggression, says Ukraine minister

"FOREVER WITH US"

Bidnyi, though, is scathing about the federations that have gone soft on Russia.



"They compromise their conscience and give Russia a stage for propaganda," he said.



"We believe this is wrong, because Russia uses sport precisely for propaganda.



"Therefore, we ask for one thing: unified standards and zero tolerance for attempts by Russians to justify the war through sport."



Bidnyi said excluding Russia would send a powerful message to President Vladimir Putin.



"Does this influence Putin? Of course, it will not stop a missile or a drone tomorrow," he said. "But it does protect sport from politicisation and reduces the influence of dictators. And I believe this matters for the entire free world."



While Bidnyi says he and the country are proud of the athletes who have qualified for the Winter Games, his thoughts are never far from those whose lives were cut short before they could fulfil their dreams.



"According to the latest data, Russia has killed more than 650 athletes and coaches," said the 46-year-old.



"It has also killed more than 150 youth leaders. Their names are forever with us.



"The situation with sports infrastructure is also telling. While Russia is trying to return to international sporting arenas, it has damaged 814 sports facilities, including 24 Olympic, Paralympic and Deaflympic training bases.



"I think these facts speak for themselves."