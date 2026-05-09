Russia, Ukraine trade attacks ahead of Kremlin's WWII celebrations

ZELENSKYY WARNING, RUSSIAN THREAT

Ukraine had blasted Russia's temporary truce as a propaganda measure to protect the victory parade on May 9 - one of the most important patriotic events for Russian leader Vladimir Putin.



Hours before Russia's ceasefire began, Zelenskyy warned Moscow's allies against attending the parade.



"We have also received messages from some states close to Russia, saying that their representatives plan to be in Moscow ... We do not recommend it," Zelenskyy said.



Russia has twice this week vowed a huge strike on Kyiv if the Red Square parade - where Putin will deliver a defiant address linking Soviet victory over Nazi Germany with his invasion of Ukraine - is attacked on Saturday.



Zelenskyy will stay in Kyiv over the weekend, a senior source close to the Ukrainian president told AFP on condition of anonymity.



The EU, Britain and Germany were among the foreign missions in the Ukrainian capital that rejected and condemned the Russian threat.



Russia's ally Iran meanwhile advised its citizens to "stay away from government and military locations" on May 8 and 9, its embassy in Kyiv said on Telegram.



Hundreds of thousands of soldiers from both sides and tens of thousands of civilians, most in Ukraine, have been killed since Putin ordered the invasion in February 2022.