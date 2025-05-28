Zelenskyy proposes three-way meeting with Trump, Putin

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called for a three-way summit with Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin as he seeks to force Moscow to halt its three-year-long invasion.

Russian President Putin rejected calls to meet Zelenskyy in Turkey earlier this month and the Kremlin has said a meeting between the two leaders would only happen after some kind of "agreement" is reached.

The US president has expressed frustration at both Putin and Zelenskyy for not yet striking a deal to end the war.

The two sides have traded waves of massive aerial attacks in recent weeks, with Ukraine firing almost 300 drones at Russia overnight, the defence ministry in Moscow said.

"If Putin is not comfortable with a bilateral meeting, or if everyone wants it to be a trilateral meeting, I don't mind. I am ready for any format," Zelenskyy said in comments to journalists on Tuesday (May 27) that were published on Wednesday.

The Ukrainian leader said he was "ready" for a "Trump-Putin-me" meeting, and also urged Washington to hit Moscow with a package of hard-hitting sanctions on its banking and energy sectors.

"We are waiting for sanctions from the United States of America," Zelenskyy said.

"Trump confirmed that if Russia does not stop, sanctions will be imposed. We discussed two main aspects with him - energy and the banking system. Will the US be able to impose sanctions on these two sectors? I would very much like that."

The Ukrainian leader had previously appeared to express frustration at Washington for not having announced fresh sanctions on Moscow after Russia rejected a coordinated Western appeal for an immediate ceasefire.

Trump over the weekend called Putin "crazy" after a massive Russian barrage killed at least 13 people across Ukraine.

And on Tuesday, he went on blasting at the Russian leader.

"What Vladimir Putin doesn't realize is that if it weren't for me, lots of really bad things would have already happened to Russia, and I mean REALLY BAD. He's playing with fire!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social network.