Zelenskyy ready to exchange North Korean soldiers for Ukrainians held in Russia

KYIV: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Sunday (Jan 12) that Kyiv is ready to hand over North Korean soldiers to their leader Kim Jong Un if he can organise their exchange for Ukrainians held captive in Russia.

"In addition to the first captured soldiers from North Korea, there will undoubtedly be more. It's only a matter of time before our troops manage to capture others," Zelenskyy said on the social media platform X.

Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Ukraine had captured two North Korean soldiers in Russia's Kursk region, the first time Ukraine has announced the capture of North Korean soldiers alive since their entry into the war last autumn.

Ukrainian and Western assessments say that about 11,000 troops from Russia's ally North Korea have been deployed in the Kursk region to support Moscow's forces.

Russia has neither confirmed nor denied their presence.