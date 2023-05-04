Russia, Ukraine report drone attacks as Zelenskyy visits war crimes court in The Hague

KYIV: Kyiv and Moscow reported drone attacks on Thursday (May 4) including two that sparked fires in Russian oil refineries, as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited The Hague to lobby for more support.

Zelenskyy's surprise visit to meet top officials of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which has issued an arrest warrant for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, came a day after Moscow accused Kyiv of a drone attack on the Kremlin.

Russia has accused Ukraine of trying to kill Putin, but Zelenskyy denied his country was behind the Kremlin strike.

He is due to meet Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte and Defence Minister Kajsa Ollongren and make a speech entitled "No peace without justice for Ukraine".

An AFP correspondent saw Zelenskyy arrive at the ICC under heavy security measures, as a Ukrainian flag was flown at the court.