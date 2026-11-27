President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Thursday (Nov 26) that Ukraine had information Russia was planning a new mass strike on the country in the coming days.

"Unfortunately, we have information about a new mass strike being prepared by the Russians," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address.

"In the coming days, please pay attention to the alarms of missile threats. And in Russia, they should know that we will rebuild what is ours and retaliate against every Russian strike."

The warning was the second issued by the president this week.

Russian forces have been subjecting Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities to virtually continuous, round-the-clock attacks since September.

Russia struck Kyiv with ballistic missiles overnight, wounding seven people and hitting a shopping centre and two other buildings, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said, while Moscow said it had struck drone-related sites in the city.

Ukrainian military intelligence said Ukrainian drones had struck an oil refinery in Russia's southern Krasnodar region.

Ukraine's military also said it struck oil reservoirs at Russia's Transneft oil facility in the central Bashkortostan region overnight and the Marinovka military airfield in the Volgograd region.

Reuters could not immediately verify the statements. Both Russia and Ukraine say they do not target civilian sites.