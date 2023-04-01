Logo
World

Russia's UN Security Council presidency a 'slap in the face', says Ukraine
Russia's UN Security Council presidency a 'slap in the face', says Ukraine

Ukrainian soldiers on captured Russian tanks T-72 hold military training close to the Ukraine-Belarus border near Chernihiv, Ukraine, Friday, Oct 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Aleksandr Shulman, File)

01 Apr 2023 10:32PM (Updated: 01 Apr 2023 10:32PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

KYIV: Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of April is "a slap in the face to the international community", Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday (Apr 1).

"I urge the current UNSC members to thwart any Russian attempts to abuse its presidency," Kuleba said at the start of Russia's tenure of the body's rotating presidency.

In a statement on Twitter, Kuleba called Russia "an outlaw on the UNSC".

The presidency of the UN's top security body rotates every month between the council's 15 member states. 

The last time Moscow held the post was in February 2022, when its troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Although Russia would hold little influence on decisions, it would be in charge of the agenda.

Moscow has said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is planning to chair a UN Security Council meeting later this month on "effective multilateralism".

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has also said that Lavrov will lead a debate on the Middle East on Apr 25.

"SYMBOLIC BLOW"

The United States has criticised Russia's role and its permanent seat on the Security Council.

"A country that flagrantly violates the UN Charter and invades its neighbour has no place on the UN Security Council," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier.

"Unfortunately Russia is a permanent member of the Security Council and no feasible international legal pathway exists to change that reality," she added, calling the presidency "a largely ceremonial position".

Kuleba had earlier called Russia's Security Council presidency "a bad joke".

"It's not just a shame. It is another symbolic blow to the rules-based system of international relations," Andriy Yermak, the Ukrainian president's chief of staff, wrote on Twitter.

Source: Agencies/gs

