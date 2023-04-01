Russia's UN Security Council presidency a 'slap in the face', says Ukraine

KYIV: Russia's presidency of the UN Security Council for the month of April is "a slap in the face to the international community", Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Saturday (Apr 1).

"I urge the current UNSC members to thwart any Russian attempts to abuse its presidency," Kuleba said at the start of Russia's tenure of the body's rotating presidency.

In a statement on Twitter, Kuleba called Russia "an outlaw on the UNSC".

The presidency of the UN's top security body rotates every month between the council's 15 member states.

The last time Moscow held the post was in February 2022, when its troops launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Although Russia would hold little influence on decisions, it would be in charge of the agenda.

Moscow has said Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov is planning to chair a UN Security Council meeting later this month on "effective multilateralism".

Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has also said that Lavrov will lead a debate on the Middle East on Apr 25.