Russia has not offered UN World Food Programme free grain

UNITED NATIONS: Russia has not offered the UN World Food Programme (WFP) any free grain, WFP deputy chief Carl Skau said on Friday (Jul 28), nearly two weeks after Moscow quit a deal that allowed the safe Black Sea export of Ukraine grain.

Ukrainian grain is a primary UN food aid source.

"We have not been in talks about any free grain so far," Skau told reporters. "We have not been approached for any such discussion."

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday told African leaders at a summit in St Petersburg that Moscow is able to replace Ukrainian grain exports to Africa and that he would gift tens of thousands of tons of grain to six countries within months.

Ukraine, along with Russia, is one of the world's biggest exporters of grain and any interruption could drive up food prices around the globe.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned on Thursday that a "handful of donations" won't correct the dramatic impact of the end of the Black Sea grain deal.