The lonely envoy: Moscow's man at the UN finds himself on the defensive

UNITED NATIONS: It was the middle of an emergency session of the UN Security Council, late on the evening of Feb 23, and Vassily Nebenzia looked shaken - his face pale, his shoulders sagging.

Russia, the country he represents at the United Nations, had just invaded Ukraine, sending shock waves around the world that continue to reverberate today.

At nearly 60, Nebenzia - a bald man, massively built, who wears thin-framed glasses and often fiddles with his watch - was chairing the Council.

It was a shocking first for the UN: The man presiding over the August body dedicated to defending global peace was also the representative of a nuclear power now waging war against a democracy.

Did he know, when he opened the session and sat listening as his colleagues delivered impassioned pleas for Moscow to pull back the armed forces surrounding much of Ukraine - that they had already invaded?

More generally, does he believe the words in the speeches he reads?

"I don't know, but I believe not," one UN official told AFP, speaking on grounds of anonymity.

Several ambassadors said they shared that impression.

The Ukrainian ambassador, Sergiy Kyslytsya, regularly asks Nebenzia if he is actually in touch with Moscow.

British envoy Barbara Woodward, a specialist in Russian and Chinese affairs, reminded Nebenzia that the great Russian writer Alexander Solzhenitsyn wrote: "Man is given not only one life, but also one conscience."

"I know that you've spoken under instructions today, but I ask you to report faithfully back to Moscow what you have heard today - the urgency of this Council's calls for peace."

Nebenzia did not respond to an AFP request for an interview.