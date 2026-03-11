Russia committed 'crimes against humanity' in deporting Ukrainian children: UN inquiry

"EXTREME VIOLENCE"

The commission also probed the situation of nationals from 17 countries who were recruited - either voluntarily or through deception - to fight with Russian troops in Ukraine.



They included men from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Brazil, Cuba, Egypt, Ghana, India, Iraq, Kazakhstan, Kenya, Nepal, Somalia, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Turkey and Yemen.



"After training, usually lasting between one week and 30 days, they were forced to serve on frontlines in Ukraine, often assigned extremely dangerous duties," it said in its report.



Commanders arbitrarily imposed "extreme violence" as punishment for refusing orders that meant almost certain death, with soldiers describing being treated like "cannon fodder", sent on "meat assaults" without training or necessary equipment, and "forced to advance at all costs".



"The evidence collected demonstrates abusive behaviour, cruelty, humiliation, inhuman treatment, and a total disregard for human life and dignity, perpetrated with a sense of impunity," the report said.



Regarding Ukraine, the report voiced concern about the overly broad definition and sometimes distorted interpretation of the crime of "collaboration".