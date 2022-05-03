Russia unleashes rockets in Mariupol, EU readies oil sanctions

LVIV: Russian forces fired rockets at the encircled steel works in Ukraine's Mariupol and smoke darkened the sky above the plant, where officials say 200 civilians are still trapped despite evacuations, while the EU prepared to sanction Russian oil.

Reuters images showed volleys of rockets fired from a Russian truck-mounted launcher on the outskirts of the Russian-occupied city of Mariupol.

The attack followed a UN-brokered ceasefire around the Soviet-era steel complex that allowed several groups of civilians to escape the last holdout of Ukrainian fighters in the southern port in recent days.

More civilians were trapped in bunkers and tunnels under the complex and about 100,000 remained in the rest of the city, mayor Vadym Boychenko said on Tuesday (May 3).

"You wake up in the morning and you cry. You cry in the evening. I don't know where to go at all," said Mariupol resident Tatyana Bushlanova, sitting by a blackened apartment block and talking over the sound of shells exploding nearby.

Mariupol is a major target for Russia as is seeks to cut Ukraine off from the Black Sea and connect Russian-controlled territory in the south and east.

Russia's offensive in eastern Ukraine, focused on the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk, killed at least three civilians in the city of Vuhledar, the Ukrainian president's office said. Ukraine's military said Russian forces were trying to take the frontline town of Rubizhne.

Russian bombardments since troops invaded Ukraine on Feb 24 have flattened cities, killed thousands of civilians and forced more than 5 million to flee the country.

The war shifted to the eastern provinces, parts of which were already held by Russian-backed separatists before Russian President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion, after Russia abandoned an assault on Kyiv at the end of March.

Its troops are trying to encircle a large Ukrainian force there, attacking from three directions with massive bombardment along the front, in what Moscow says is a special military operation to tackle nationalists it calls Nazis.

In response, Western allies of Ukraine have stepped up supplies of increasingly heavy weapons. Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska asked the West to maintain its support.

"Ukraine needs weapons so that Ukrainian refugees can return home and rebuild the economy. Therefore, we ask you not to stop, to accelerate the pace of heavy weapons provision," she told British morning television.

She said she had not seen President Volodymyr Zelenskyy since the start of the invasion.