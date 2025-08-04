Russia urges caution in nuclear 'rhetoric' after Trump comments

MOSCOW: Russia urged caution on Monday (Aug 4) after US President Donald Trump said he would deploy two nuclear submarines following an online row with former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev.

Trump said he had ordered the deployment in response to what he alleged were highly provocative comments by Medvedev, saying the submarines would be positioned in "appropriate regions".

Trump did not say whether he meant nuclear-powered or nuclear-armed submarines.

He also did not elaborate on the locations, which are kept secret by the US military.

"Russia is very attentive to the topic of nuclear non-proliferation. And we believe that everyone should be very, very cautious with nuclear rhetoric," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, including from AFP, on Monday.

The row between Medvedev and Trump erupted against the backdrop of the US leader's ultimatum for Russia to end its military offensive in Ukraine or face fresh economic sanctions, including on its remaining trading partners.

Medvedev - one of Russia's most prominent anti-Western hawks - accused Trump of "playing the ultimatum game" and said that Trump "should remember" that Russia was a formidable force.

"Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country," he said.