Russia, US keep door open to Ukraine diplomacy, but big gaps remain

MOSCOW: Russia said on Thursday (Jan 27) it was clear the United States was not willing to address its main security concerns in their standoff over Ukraine, but both sides kept the door open to further dialogue.

The United States and NATO submitted written responses on Wednesday to Russia's demands for a redrawing of post-Cold War security arrangements in Europe since it massed troops near Ukraine, prompting Western fears of an invasion.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Moscow needed time for review and would not rush to conclusions, but that US and NATO statements describing Russia's main demands as unacceptable did not leave much room for optimism.

"Based on what our (US and NATO) colleagues said yesterday, it's absolutely clear that on the main categories outlined in those draft documents ... we cannot say that our thoughts have been taken into account or that a willingness has been shown to take our concerns into account," Peskov said. "But we won't rush with our assessments."

The nuanced Kremlin reaction showed Russia was not rejecting the US and NATO responses out of hand or closing the door to diplomacy. Washington says it and its allies hope Russia will study their responses and come back to the negotiating table.

"We are unified, unified in our preference for diplomacy. But we are also unified in our resolve that if Moscow rejects our offer of dialogue, the costs must be swift and severe," US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told reporters.

Russia's foreign ministry said the best way to reduce tensions was for NATO to remove forces from eastern Europe, but also sought to quash fears of an invasion. US officials say President Vladimir Putin has not yet decided whether to invade.

"We have already repeatedly stated that our country does not intend to attack anyone," said Alexei Zaitsev, a Russian foreign ministry spokesman. "We consider even the thought of a war between our people to be unacceptable."

FRAGILE DIPLOMACY

With weeks of careful dialogue yet to reach a breakthrough, US President Joe Biden agreed in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on "joint actions for the future" and discussed possibilities for financial support, Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter.

Russia's security demands, presented in December, include an end to further NATO enlargement, barring Ukraine from ever joining and pulling back the alliance's forces and weaponry from eastern European countries that joined after the Cold War.

The US and NATO responses were not made public, but both had already rejected those demands while expressing willingness to engage on issues such as arms control, confidence-building measures and limits on the size and scope of military exercises.

China told the United States it wants all parties involved in Ukraine to remain calm "and refrain from doing things that agitate tensions and hype up the crisis."

Washington had its own message for Beijing, Nuland said.

"We are calling on Beijing to use its influence with Moscow to urge diplomacy, because if there is a conflict in the Ukraine it is not going to be good for China either," she said.