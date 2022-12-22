Russia says US Patriot missiles will not help end Ukraine conflict

WASHINGTON: Russia said on Thursday (Dec 22) that supplies of US Patriot missile systems to Ukraine, announced during Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Washington, would not help settle the conflict or prevent Russia from achieving its goals.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there had been no signs of readiness for peace talks during Zelenskyy's visit, proving that the United States was fighting a proxy war with Russia "to the last Ukrainian".

Zelenskyy told the US Congress on Wednesday that aid to his country was an investment in democracy as he invoked battles against the Nazis in World War Two to press for more assistance in the war against Russia.

Zelenskyy's comments came as Republicans - some of whom have voiced increasing scepticism about sending so much aid to Ukraine - are set to take control of the US House of Representatives from Democrats on Jan 3.

The United States announced another US$1.85 billion in military aid for Ukraine, including the Patriot air defence system to help it ward off barrages of Russian missiles.

Zelenskyy said the Patriot system was an important step in creating an air shield.

"This is the only way that we can deprive the terrorist state of its main instrument of terror - the possibility to hit our cities, our energy," Zelenskyy told a White House news conference, standing next to President Joe Biden.

"We would like to get more Patriots ... we are in war," Zelenskyy told reporters at the White House.

Some Republicans have urged an end to aid and an audit to trace how allocated money has been spent.

Russia says it launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine on Feb 24 to rid it of nationalists and protect Russian-speaking communities. Ukraine and the West describe Russia's actions as an unprovoked war of aggression that has killed.