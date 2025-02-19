US and Russia launch talks on end to war, Ukraine absent

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had postponed a visit to Saudi Arabia planned for Wednesday until next month.

Sources familiar with the matter said the decision was made to avoid giving "legitimacy" to the US-Russia talks.



Kyiv says talks on how to end the war should not be held behind Ukraine's back.



Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters in Moscow it was "not enough" for NATO not to admit Ukraine as a member. She said the alliance must go further by disavowing a promise it made at a summit in Bucharest in 2008 that Kyiv would join at a future, unspecified date.



"Otherwise, this problem will continue to poison the atmosphere on the European continent," she said.



Zelenskyy has consistently demanded NATO membership as the only way to guarantee Kyiv's sovereignty and independence from its nuclear-armed neighbour.



Ukraine agreed to give up its Soviet-era nuclear weapons in 1994 in exchange for assurances of independence and sovereignty within its existing borders from Russia, the US and Britain.