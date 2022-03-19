Russia uses advanced hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time

MOSCOW: Russia used its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine on Friday (Mar 18) to destroy a weapons storage site in the country's west, the defence ministry said.

Russia has never before admitted using the high-precision weapon in combat, and state news agency RIA Novosti said it was the first use of the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons during the conflict in pro-Western Ukraine.

"The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region", the Russian defence ministry said Saturday.

A defence ministry spokesman declined to comment when reached by AFP.