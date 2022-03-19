Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia uses advanced hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia uses advanced hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time

Russia uses advanced hypersonic missiles in Ukraine for the first time

FILE PHOTO: Russia's MiG-31 supersonic interceptor jets carrying hypersonic Kinzhal (Dagger) missiles flying over Red Square during the Victory Day military parade in Moscow, on May 9, 2018. (Photo: AFP)

19 Mar 2022 04:40PM (Updated: 19 Mar 2022 04:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russia used its newest Kinzhal hypersonic missiles for the first time in Ukraine on Friday (Mar 18) to destroy a weapons storage site in the country's west, the defence ministry said.

Russia has never before admitted using the high-precision weapon in combat, and state news agency RIA Novosti said it was the first use of the Kinzhal hypersonic weapons during the conflict in pro-Western Ukraine.

"The Kinzhal aviation missile system with hypersonic aeroballistic missiles destroyed a large underground warehouse containing missiles and aviation ammunition in the village of Deliatyn in the Ivano-Frankivsk region", the Russian defence ministry said Saturday.

A defence ministry spokesman declined to comment when reached by AFP.

Related:

Russian President Vladimir Putin has termed the Kinzhal (Dagger) missile "an ideal weapon" that flies at 10 times the speed of sound and can overcome air-defence systems.

The Kinzhal missile was one of an array of new weapons Putin unveiled in his state-of-the-nation address in 2018.

Deliatyn, a village in the foothills of the picturesque Carpathian mountains, is located outside the city of Ivano-Frankivsk.

The region of Ivano-Frankivsk shares a 50-kilometre (30-mile) long border with NATO member Romania.

Source: AFP/ga

Related Topics

Russia Ukraine Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us