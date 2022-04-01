Russia using disinformation to back Ukraine invasion, Canadian agency says

Canadian intelligence has observed numerous Russian-backed disinformation campaigns online in support of Moscow's assault on Ukraine, the Canadian signals intelligence agency said on Friday (Apr 1).

"Russia has created and amplified fake stories and narratives falsely claiming that only military targets were being attacked," the agency wrote on Twitter.

It said Russia had claimed that civilian casualties in Ukraine were lower than what confirmed, verifiable reports had shown.

The agency, the Communications Security Establishment (CSE), provided no more details or evidence of its observations.

It did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further information.