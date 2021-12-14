Russia vetoes UN resolution on climate change as global security threat

UNITED NATIONS: Russia on Monday (Dec 13) vetoed a Security Council resolution formally linking climate change and global security that was supported by a majority of UN member states.

Backed by Niger and Ireland, the draft resolution called on Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to "integrate climate-related security risk as a central component into comprehensive conflict-prevention strategies".

The text won support from 12 of the Council's 15 members.

China abstained, while India voted against, arguing that global warming was chiefly an issue related to economic development, rather than international security.

The resolution had called on the UN chief to report within two years "on the security implications" of climate change on issues addressed by the Security Council, and sought recommendations on how these risks could be addressed.

For diplomats speaking on condition of anonymity, Russia's opposition was hard to understand given that the resolution itself "was not radical", according to one of them.

The US ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, said there was "no justification" for Moscow's veto.

"The climate crisis is a security crisis," she said.

Ireland's UN envoy, Geraldine Byrne Nelson, said on Monday before the vote that the resolution was only a "modest first step".

"We need to better understand this link" between security and climate change, she said. "We need to look at it globally."

Her counterpart from Niger, Abdou Abarry, called opposition to the draft "short-sighted".