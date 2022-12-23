Kremlin says Biden, Zelenskyy ignoring 'Russia's concerns'

The Kremlin on Thursday (Dec 22) accused Kyiv and Washington of turning a deaf ear to its concerns and charged the United States was using Ukraine as a battleground to weaken Russia.

MOSCOW:

It came as President Vladimir Putin insisted Russia was aiming for a speedy end to the fighting.

"Our goal is ... to end this conflict. We are striving for this", he told reporters. "We will seek to make sure that it all ends, and the sooner, the better".

"All conflicts end, some way or another, with talks ... The faster our adversaries (in Kyiv) understand that, the better it will be," Putin said.

Moscow's military chief has said Russian forces are now concentrated on wresting control of the eastern Donetsk region where the battered city of Bakhmut has become an epicentre of fighting.

Officials in Moscow have repeatedly said in recent months that they have not ruled out talks with Ukraine.

They blamed the closure of diplomatic channels on President Zelenskyy, who has said he will not negotiate while Putin is in power.