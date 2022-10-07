Logo
World

Russia says Zelenskyy's comments about preventive strikes confirm need for 'special operation' in Ukraine
FILE PHOTO: Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks during a news conference after his meeting with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Moscow, Russia, April 26, 2022. Maxim Shipenkov/Pool via REUTERS

07 Oct 2022 05:41PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2022 05:41PM)
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday (Oct 7) that remarks by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy suggesting NATO should launch preventive strikes on Russia confirmed the need for what it calls its "special operation" in Ukraine.

"By doing so, (he) essentially presented the world with further evidence of the threats posed by the Kyiv regime," Lavrov said. "This is why a special military operation was launched to neutralise them."

In a discussion with an Australian think tank on Thursday, Zelenskyy said he believed strikes were necessary to preclude any use of nuclear weapons.

He did not go into detail about what kind of strikes he meant, and made no reference to any need for nuclear strikes.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov denounced Zelenskyy's comments as "an appeal to start yet another world war with unpredictable, monstrous consequences", according to RIA news agency.

Russia launched its "special military operation" to demilitarise and "denazify" its neighbour. Ukraine and Western nations have dismissed this as a baseless pretext for invasion.

Source: Reuters/lk

