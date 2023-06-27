Jet linked to Prigozhin arrives in Belarus following mutiny

A jet linked to Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin arrived in Belarus from Russia on Tuesday (Jun 27), believed to be carrying him to exile three days after he led an aborted mutiny against the Russian military.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24 showed an Embraer Legacy 600 jet, bearing identification codes that match a plane linked to Prigozhin in US sanctions documents, descending to landing altitude near the Belarus capital Minsk. It first appeared on the tracking site above Rostov, the southern Russian city Prigozhin's fighters captured on Saturday.

Shortly afterwards, Russia's RIA state news agency reported that the authorities had dropped a criminal case against Prigozhin's Wagner group, because "the participants had ceased actions directly aimed at committing the crime".

Under a deal agreed late on Saturday that defused the crisis, the Kremlin said fighters who took part in the mutiny would not be prosecuted. Prigozhin said he would go to Belarus at the invitation of its president, Alexander Lukashenko. But details of his proposed journey into exile were not made public and his whereabouts remained unconfirmed for three days.

He was last seen in public on Saturday night, smiling and high-fiving bystanders as he rode out of Rostov in the back of an SUV after ordering his men to stand down.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address on Monday night that the mutiny leaders had betrayed their motherland, although he did not mention Prigozhin by name. Putin said Wagner fighters would be permitted to establish themselves in Belarus, join the Russian military or go home.