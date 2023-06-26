Wagner mutiny shows Moscow's 'big strategic mistake' in attacking Kyiv: NATO

BRUSSELS: The aborted mutiny by Russia's Wagner mercenary group at the weekend demonstrates the weakness of the Russian leadership and the scale of the Kremlin's strategic mistake in waging war on Ukraine, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Monday (Jun 26).

Russia sought to restore calm on Monday after Wagner fighters halted a rapid advance on Moscow, withdrew from the seized southern Russian city of Rostov and headed back to their bases late on Saturday under a deal that guaranteed their safety.

Their commander, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was to move to Belarus under the deal mediated by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, the Kremlin said.

"The events over the weekend are an internal Russian matter, and yet another demonstration of the big strategic mistake that President (Vladimir) Putin made with his illegal annexation of Crimea and the war against Ukraine," Stoltenberg told reporters on a visit to Lithuania.

"Of course, it is a demonstration of weakness," he added. "It demonstrates the fragility of the Russian regime but it is not for NATO to intervene in those issues, that's a Russian matter."

Confusion over the weekend's extraordinary events has left Western governments groping for answers to what could happen next in the country with the world's largest nuclear arsenal - and to its war on Ukraine.