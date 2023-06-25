Logo
Repressive Belarus an awkward landing place for rebellious Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin
Repressive Belarus an awkward landing place for rebellious Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin

The Belarus deal also removes Yevgeny Prigozhin's control of Wagner, but it's unclear whether any of his fighters would follow him.

This video grab taken from a handout footage posted on May 25, 2023 on the Telegram account of the press service of Concord - a company linked to the chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin - shows Yevgeny Prigozhin speaking in Bakhmut. (Image: AFP/Telegram)

25 Jun 2023 08:13PM
Russian mercenary boss Yevgeny Prigozhin was notorious for unbridled and profane challenges to authority even before the attempted rebellion that he mounted on Saturday (Jun 24). The reported agreement for him to go into exile in Belarus would place him in a country where such behaviour is even less acceptable than in his homeland.

Prigozhin on Sunday was uncharacteristically silent as his Wagner private army forces pulled back from Russian cities after a Kremlin announcement that he agreed to depart for Belarus; it remains unclear whether he’s actually there.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko reportedly negotiated the deal. But Prigozhin’s maverick ways are at odds with Lukashenko’s harsh repression of dissent and independent media. In power since 1994, the leader often called “Europe’s last dictator” launched a brutal crackdown on 2020 protests against his rule; hundreds were sentenced to lengthy prison terms, including Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ales Bialiatski.

This handout video grab taken from a footage posted on Apr 6, 2023 on the Telegram account of the press-service of Concord - a company linked to the chief of Russian mercenary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin - shows Yevgeny Prigozhin at a cemetery for fallen PMC Wagner fighters in the settlement of Goryachiy Klyuch in the southern Russian Krasnodar region. (Photo: AFP/Telegram)
This video grab taken from a handout footage posted on May 20, 2023 on the Telegram account of the press service of Concord shows members of Wagner group waving a Russian national flag and Wagner Group's flag on the rooftop of a damaged building in Bakhmut, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. (Photo: AFP/Telegram)

Under Lukashenko, Belarus became almost umbilically tied to neighbouring Russia, agreeing to form a still-in-progress “union state”. Although Belarusia’s army is not known to have taken part in Russia’s war on Ukraine, the country allows Russia to base troops there that have fought in Ukraine and made a deal this year for the deployment of Russian tactical nuclear weapons. Lukashenko is a vehement ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Prigozhin’s stance toward the Kremlin leader is murkier. Even as his fighters moved swiftly toward Moscow on Saturday, Prigozhin did not criticise Putin directly and instead claimed his aim was to oust the Russian defence establishment which he has denounced as corrupt and incompetent, complaining that it undermined his forces fighting in Ukraine.

This video grab taken from a handout footage posted on May 25, 2023 on the Telegram account of the press service of Concord shows Yevgeny Prigozhin talking to his fighters in Bakhmut. (Photo: AFP/Telegram)
This video grab taken from handout footage posted on Jun 24, 2023 on the Telegram channel @razgruzka_vagnera shows Yevgeny Prigozhin speaking with Lieutenant General Vladimir Alekseev (right) and Russian Defense Deputy Minister Yunus-Bek Evkurov inside the headquarters of the Russian southern military district in the city of Rostov-on-Don. (Photo: AFP/Telegram)

The Belarus deal removes Prigozhin’s control of Wagner, but it’s unclear whether any of his fighters would follow him to Belarus, either out of a sense of loyalty or due to dismay with being absorbed into the Russian military as contract soldiers.

“These personnel could potentially sign contracts with the MoD on an individual basis, demobilize in Russia … (or) travel to Belarus in some capacity,” the Institute for the Study of War think-tank said in its report on the failed rebellion.

If in Belarus, there would be concerns about whether they could get access to the Russian battlefield nuclear weapons. Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s security council, was worried about them gaining control of Russian weapons as the uprising roiled on Saturday.

“The world will be put on the brink of destruction,” if Wagnerites obtain nuclear weapons, Medvedev warned.

Source: AP/zl

