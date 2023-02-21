Logo
Russia wanted peace in Ukraine but West had other ideas: Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin is seen on an outdoor screen on the facade of a building delivering his annual state of the nation address in Moscow on Feb 21, 2023. (Photo: AFP/Kirill Kudryavtsev)

21 Feb 2023 05:22PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 05:36PM)
MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday (Feb 21) that Russia wanted to solve the conflict in Ukraine peacefully but that Western countries had prepared a "different scenario" behind its back.

"We were doing everything possible to solve this problem peacefully, negotiating a peaceful way out of this difficult conflict, but behind our backs a very different scenario was being prepared," Putin told lawmakers from Russia's parliament at his state of the nation address ahead of the first anniversary of Moscow's offensive in Ukraine.

Delivering his speech to members of both houses of parliament and to military commanders and soldiers, he said: "I am making this address at a time which we all know is a difficult, watershed moment for our country, a time of cardinal, irreversible changes around the world, the most important historic events that will shape the future of our country and our people."

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.

Source: Reuters/rj

