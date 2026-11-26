BERLIN: German Chancellor Friedrich Merz accused Russia on Wednesday (Nov 25) of "escalating" threats to European security as he defended his government's plans to bolster defence spending and maintain financial aid to Ukraine.

Opposition parties, including the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD), which tops national opinion polls, and the hard-left Die Linke, have called for an end to military aid to Kyiv.

"It cannot be said often enough, against the far right as much as the far left: Russia knows exactly what it wants. And Russia wants more than Ukraine," Merz told the Bundestag lower house of parliament during a debate on the 2027 draft budget.

"Russia is escalating in the Baltic region, in Poland, on the Black Sea; Russia is escalating in space, and Russia is by now also escalating massively here in our own country," he said.

Russia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on Merz's accusations. It has repeatedly denied seeking military confrontation with NATO countries and says its actions in Ukraine are aimed at protecting its own national security.

Merz's government blamed Russia in September for an attempted drone attack at Leipzig/Halle airport, an accusation the Russian Embassy in Berlin dismissed as part of a "new wave of anti-Russian hysteria in Germany".

Germany and other European countries have also been hit by a wave of cyberattacks and sabotage incidents targeting critical infrastructure that they have often blamed on Russia. Moscow has denied all the allegations.