Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Russia warns against US advanced rocket system deployment in Ukraine
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Russia warns against US advanced rocket system deployment in Ukraine

Russia warns against US advanced rocket system deployment in Ukraine

FILE PHOTO: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov speaks during a news conference in Moscow, Russia February 7, 2019. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

01 Jun 2022 06:36PM (Updated: 01 Jun 2022 06:36PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Russia on Wednesday (Jun 1) sharply criticised a US decision to supply advanced rocket systems and munitions to Ukraine, warning of an increased risk of a direct confrontation between the two superpowers.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told state news agency RIA Novosti that Moscow viewed US military aid to Ukraine "extremely negatively".

He singled out the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS), a multiple rocket launcher that can strike with precision at long-range targets.

Washington said it would include the system in a US$700 million military aid package expected to be unveiled on Wednesday. Senior administration officials said Ukraine had given assurances that HIMARS missiles would not be used against targets inside Russia.

"We have moved quickly to send Ukraine a significant amount of weaponry and ammunition so that it can fight on the battlefield and be in the strongest possible position at the negotiating table," US President Joe Biden wrote in an opinion piece in the New York Times.

Ryabkov, when asked about the prospect of a direct confrontation between the US and Russia, said: "Any arms shipments that continue, that are on the rise, increase the risks of such a development."

He blamed Washington for escalating hostilities in Ukraine, saying: "The US does nothing in the interests of finding some kind of solution. It was precisely the same for many years before the beginning of the special military operation."

Related:

Source: Reuters/vc

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us