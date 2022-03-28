Logo
Russia warns media: Don't report interview with Ukrainian president
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy addresses the Ukrainian people, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Mar 23, 2022. (Photo: Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

28 Mar 2022 03:50AM (Updated: 28 Mar 2022 03:52AM)
LONDON: Russia's communications watchdog told Russian media on Sunday (Mar 27) to refrain from reporting an interview done with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and said it had started a probe into the outlets which had interviewed the Ukrainian leader.

In a short statement distributed by the watchdog on social media and posted on its website, it said a host of Russian outlets had done an interview with Zelenskyy.

"Roskomnadzor warns the Russian media about the necessity of refraining from publishing this interview," it said. It did not give a reason for its warning.

Russian prosecutors said a legal opinion would be made on the statements made in the interview and on the legality of publishing the interview.

Zelenskyy spoke to several Russian publications.

Source: Reuters/ec

