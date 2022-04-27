Russia warns Poland of gas supply cuts on Wednesday

WARSAW: Russian energy giant Gazprom has told Poland's PGNiG it will halt gas supplies from Wednesday morning (Apr 27), the Polish state-controlled oil and gas company said in a statement on Tuesday, in a major escalation of Russia's broader row with the West over its invasion of Ukraine.

Poland would be the first country to have its gas cut off by Europe's main supplier since Moscow started what it calls a military operation in Ukraine on Feb 24. The move to cut off supplies also followed sanctions imposed by Warsaw against Russian individuals and companies.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has demanded that countries he terms "unfriendly" agree to implement a scheme under which they would open accounts at Gazprombank and make payments for Russian gas imports in euros or dollars that would be converted into roubles, following what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

He had threatened to cut gas supplies in case the demands would not be fully met.

Poland, a staunch Moscow's political opponent, whose gas deal with Russia expires at the end of this year, has repeatedly said it would not comply with the new scheme of gas payments. It has also said it would not extend the contract.

It also did not extend its gas transit deal with Gazprom in 2020. Since then, the Russian gas provider had to take part in auctions for pipeline capacity via the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Belarus to Poland.