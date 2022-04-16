Russia warns US of 'consequences' of Ukraine military aid: Reports

WASHINGTON: Russia has formally complained to the United States over its military aid to Ukraine, warning of "unpredictable consequences" if shipments of advanced weaponry go forward, US media reported.

In a diplomatic note this week, Moscow warned the United States and NATO against sending the "most sensitive" weapons for Kyiv to use in the conflict with Russia, saying such shipments were "adding fuel" to the situation and could come with "unpredictable consequences", the Washington Post reported.

The warning came the same week that US President Joe Biden pledged a new US$800 million military aid package for Ukraine, including helicopters, howitzers and armored personnel carriers.

"What the Russians are telling us privately is precisely what we've been telling the world publicly - that the massive amount of assistance that we've been providing our Ukrainian partners is proving extraordinarily effective," the Post quoted a senior administration official - who spoke on condition of anonymity about the note - as saying.

The State Department declined to comment on reports of the formal note.

"We won't confirm any private diplomatic correspondence," a State Department spokesperson said.

"What we can confirm is that, along with allies and partners, we are providing Ukraine with billions of dollars' worth of security assistance, which our Ukrainian partners are using to extraordinary effect to defend their country against Russia's unprovoked aggression and horrific acts of violence."

According to the New York Times citing US officials, the note was sent through normal channels, and was not signed by any senior Russian officials.

The formal correspondence indicates Russia is concerned about the United States' ongoing material support for Ukraine, an anonymous US official told CNN.