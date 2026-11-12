Logo
Logo

World

Russian ambassador to US dies: Foreign ministry
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Russian ambassador to US dies: Foreign ministry

Russian ambassador to US dies: Foreign ministry

In this photo provided by the Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service on Nov 11, 2026, Russian Ambassador to the US Alexander Darchiev poses for an official undated photo in Moscow, Russia. (Photo: AP/Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service)

12 Nov 2026 08:31AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn

MOSCOW: Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died suddenly at age 66 after one and a half years in the job, Moscow's foreign ministry announced Wednesday (Nov 11).

The ministry called Darchiev an "outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader and a kind colleague". He was appointed in March 2025.

Moscow did not give more details on the death.

The US State Department said Darchiev died Wednesday in Moscow.

CNA Games
Guess Word
Guess Word
Crack the word, one row at a time
Buzzword
Buzzword
Create words using the given letters
Mini Sudoku
Mini Sudoku
Tiny puzzle, mighty brain teaser
Mini Crossword
Mini Crossword
Small grid, big challenge
Word Search
Word Search
Spot as many words as you can
Show More
Show Less

"We offer our condolences to Ambassador Darchiev's family and loved ones. We refer you to the Russian Government for additional details regarding his passing," a State Department spokesman said.

Darchiev previously served as Russia's ambassador to Canada between 2014 and 2021.

He was appointed to the US role last year shortly after President Donald Trump returned to power, and several years into Moscow's Ukraine offensive that has pitted Russia against the West.

Darchiev was a specialist in Russia-US relations and was the director of the foreign ministry's North America department between 2021 and 2024.

When Russia attacked Ukraine in 2022, Darchiev called the move a "necessary measure".

Source: AFP/nh

Related Topics

Russia United States
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement