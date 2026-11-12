Russian ambassador to US dies: Foreign ministry

MOSCOW: Russia's ambassador to the United States, Alexander Darchiev, has died suddenly at age 66 after one and a half years in the job, Moscow's foreign ministry announced Wednesday (Nov 11).

The ministry called Darchiev an "outstanding diplomat, an experienced leader and a kind colleague". He was appointed in March 2025.

Moscow did not give more details on the death.

The US State Department said Darchiev died Wednesday in Moscow.

"We offer our condolences to Ambassador Darchiev's family and loved ones. We refer you to the Russian Government for additional details regarding his passing," a State Department spokesman said.

Darchiev previously served as Russia's ambassador to Canada between 2014 and 2021.

He was appointed to the US role last year shortly after President Donald Trump returned to power, and several years into Moscow's Ukraine offensive that has pitted Russia against the West.

Darchiev was a specialist in Russia-US relations and was the director of the foreign ministry's North America department between 2021 and 2024.

When Russia attacked Ukraine in 2022, Darchiev called the move a "necessary measure".