Vast Russian army convoy spotted north of Kyiv

WASHINGTON: A huge Russian military convoy stretching some 64km was spotted on Monday (Feb 28) by a US satellite imaging company just north of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, which has already repulsed several assaults.

Satellite photos provided by Maxar, a US company, showed that the convoy - which had been massing since Sunday - had mushroomed to more than 64km of military vehicles.

It said the column covered the entire stretch of road from near Antonov airport, some 30km from the capital, to the town of Prybirsk - a distance of approximately 64km.

Maxar said that "along parts of the route, some vehicles are spaced fairly far apart while in other sections military equipment and units are travelling two or three vehicles abreast on the road".

"A number of homes and buildings are seen burning north and northwest of Ivankiv, near the roads where the convoy is travelling," it added.

Maxar said its satellites had also captured images of "additional ground forces deployments and ground attack helicopter units" in southern Belarus, less than 32km north of the border with Ukraine.