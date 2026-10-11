Russian attack on Ukrainian city kills 20, a day after Trump eases diesel sanctions on Moscow

ZAPORIZHZHIA, Ukraine: Twenty people, including three children, were killed in a Russian attack on the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia on Saturday, a day after US President Donald Trump announced a deal to lift sanctions on Russian diesel in a major setback for Kyiv.

"Today, Russia said thank you for the lifting of sanctions on diesel exports by dropping five glide bombs on residential buildings in Zaporizhzhia," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, in some of his sharpest criticism yet of the White House.

Zaporizhzhia has been a regular target of Russian bombardment with strikes intensifying in the past few months.

A 6-year-old girl was among those killed when one strike reduced part of an apartment block to rubble. Her grandfather, Anatoliy Chumniy, stood sobbing over her body, laid on the ground in a white bag, after rescuers pulled it from the wreckage.

"Her birthday would have been at the end of the month," he said through tears.

Eighteen others were wounded in the attack on the industrial city, with a pre-war population of over 700,000 and whose outskirts lie less than 30 km (20 miles) from the front line.