Russian attacks kill top judge and three others in Ukraine's Kharkiv, officials say

KYIV: Two Russian attacks in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region killed four people on Saturday (Sep 28) including a Supreme Court judge who was delivering aid to local residents in a civilian car, Ukrainian officials said.

Regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said an air attack killed three people and injured at least three others in the village of Slatyne, which lies about 25 km (15 miles) north of the city of Kharkiv - the regional capital. Local official Vyacheslav Zadorenko said Russian forces had used KAB-guided aerial bombs.

"The enemy hit civilian infrastructure, damaged educational institutions, shops," Syniehubov said on the Telegram messaging app. "People were outside at the time".